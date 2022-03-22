Google Wear OS 3 screenshots leak

(Pocket-lint) - If you want to try Google's latest and greatest smartwatch operating system, Wear OS 3, the only way to currently do it is with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

Being Samsung devices, both of these watches have Samsung's One UI 3 layered on top. So we've still not had a glimpse of stock Wear OS 3.

Now, thanks to some leaked screenshots found on the Wear OS companion app listing in the Play Store, we're finally getting a look at the OS in its stock form.

The Google Assistant tile has seen a major redesign that brings it much more in line with the experience on Android 12.

The step counter has seen some changes and the new icon and colour palette suggest it could be moving to Fitbit rather than the current Google Fit solution.

We also see a subtle redesign of incoming message notifications, which now feature the sender's avatar with the app icon and a brief conversation preview.

Wear OS 3 was first announced at Google I/O last year and is due to land on compatible smartwatches in 2022.

We're expecting more news to come around this year's I/O - as well as more info surrounding Google's own upcoming Pixel Watch.

Writing by Luke Baker.