(Pocket-lint) - We've seen a lot of rumours about Google's highly anticipated wearable, the Pixel Watch. The latest comes from 9to5Google and suggests the device may be powered by a Samsung Exynos chip and feature the next-generation Google Assistant.

Firstly, the investigation uncovers some code that indicates Google is leaning toward calling the device Pixel Watch, as has long been suspected. The uncovered code is tagged 'PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH' and matches the tags used for Pixel device exclusive Android features, these are typically tagged 'PIXEL_EXPERIENCE'.

Next, it uncovered references to "Rohan" which is suspected to be a codename associated with the Pixel Watch, according to a report from Business Insider. 9to5Google was able to tie the codename to the addition of the next-generation Google Assistant to Wear OS devices.

So, what is the next-generation Google Assistant? It's a feature we've seen exclusively on Pixel devices since the launch of the Pixel 4. The feature processes your speech directly on the device, rather than on a Google server, resulting in a massive speed increase for Assistant requests.

In the Wear OS 3 emulator, Google Assitant related graphics were found. Featuring a four-colour bar that is familiar to Pixel device users when Assistant is activated.

The graphic shows a second button on the watch, which is something that has been absent from Pixel Watch renders that have leaked so far.

For the local speech processing features to work, a pretty beefy chip is required. The hunt for Rohan mentions in the code led to evidence suggesting the device may be powered by a Samsung Exynos processor.

2021 tech special - Pocket-lint Podcast 134 By Rik Henderson · 22 December 2021

Google and Samsung have a close working relationship on the Galaxy line of smartwatches and Google Tensor chips are largely Exynos based. So this wouldn't be too surprising if it proves true.

Whether Google decides to integrate some of its own hardware and rebrand the chips as Google Tensor, or simply stick with Exynos, only time will tell.