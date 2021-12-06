(Pocket-lint) - Rendered images of the Pixel Watch appear to have surfaced, following on from recent reports that the Google smartwatch will launch in 2022.

The project - which has been rumoured for several years - is reportedly codenamed 'Rohan', with what are allegedly official marketing images for the device now being shared by YouTuber Jon Prosser.

They share a very strong similarity to the leaked images of the Pixel Watch shared by Prosser back in April, with the design featuring a round face, bezel-less edges and a very thin-looking case.

There are several in the collection, including screens showing off integration with Google Maps, heart rate tracking and an incoming phone call, as well as standard watch faces.

Front Page Tech

However, even if these renders do feature the fabled Pixel Watch - which, we should also point out, is not yet a confirmed name for the potential Google-made device - it's fairly unlikely they'll resemble the final product much.

Not only are the images likely to be somewhat out of date, given that related materials were first leaked nearly eight months ago, but there's also design inconsistencies throughout.

One such example is Google Maps, which features a design that's different to the version that was recently launched on Wear OS 3 for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Prosser also has a fairly sketchy record when it comes to leaks, which is why we'd say it's worth sprinkling some salt on this latest rumour.

Time will tell, though, with the Pixel Watch whispers and reports gaining steam ahead of its potential arrival - possibly as early as Q2.