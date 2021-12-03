(Pocket-lint) - Google's long-rumoured smartwatch is set to launch in 2022.

According to a new report from Insider, Google is working on a smartwatch. It is internally codenamed Rohan, and it's being worked on by Google’s Pixel hardware group, which is separate from Fitbit. Remember, Google bought Fitbit for $2.1 billion earlier this year.

The company has long been rumoured to be working on a smartwatch that will use the Pixel branding, but little in the form of actual evidence has emerged. In fact, it's not even clear Google will actually be calling its smartwatch a "Pixel Watch". But it's worth noting Google, for a number of years, has sold "Pixel" smartphones, a brand that's been used on other products, such as the Pixel Buds earbuds and Pixelbooks laptops.

At the moment, according to reports, Google's watch is expected to cost more than a Fitbit. It'll even compete directly with the Apple Watch.

It should have basic fitness tracking features, such as step counting and a heart rate monitor. It might even have Fitbit integration into Wear OS, thanks to an effort codenamed Nightlight. Keep in mind Google is currently tinkering away on Wear OS 3, in partnership with Samsung.

Google and Samsung are merging the Tizen platform into Google’s. So far, Wear OS 3 has launched on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4. Perhaps Google's watch, aka the Pixel Watch, will run Wear OS 3, too.