Qualcomm reveals chips "capable" of supporting Wear OS 3.0

(Pocket-lint) - Google announced a major update to its Wear OS platform during its I/O developer conference in May, revealing that it had partnered with Samsung to create a unified platform that combined the best of Wear OS with Samsung's Tizen OS.

Since the reveal of what is known as Wear OS 3.0, it's not been clear whether existing smartwatches running Wear OS would see the update, but now Qualcomm may have given some indication as to what we might be able to expect.

According to a report on XDA Developers, a spokesperson for Qualcomm confirmed that its Wear 3100 and Wear 4100 and 4100+ chipsets are "capable" of supporting the Wear OS 3.0 update. The spokesperson declined to offer any further details though.

The Qualcomm spokesperson told XDA: "We are working with Google on bringing Wear OS 3.0 to Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and 4100 platforms. Snapdragon Wear 3100, 4100+ and 4100 platforms are capable of supporting Wear OS 3.0, but we are not discussing any specifics at this time."

Fossil has already said that its devices won't recieve the update, many of which run on Wear 3100 so the capability doesn't necessarily mean your smartwatch will see the update.

For now, it is not known when Google will release the Wear OS 3.0 update, but it is expected that Samsung's rumoured Watch 4 and Watch Active 3/4 will run the software. You can read about all the features coming to Wear OS 3.0 in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.