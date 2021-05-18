Google has a major Wear OS update up its sleeve for I/O 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Google's developer conference kicks off in less than 24 hours, and ahead of its main keynote, the official Wear OS Twitter account is teasing a big update to Google's wearable platform.

Wear OS has lagged in recent years in comparison to Apple's WatchOS. While it has received new features, such as a new keyboard and support for third-party Tiles, it hasn't had a major design change in at least three years. It also lacks a lot of developer and app support. But that might soon change.

The time has come for #GoogleIO.



Join us tomorrow for a look at what’s new on Wear OS. pic.twitter.com/ylGiIevTc4 — Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 17, 2021

Keep in mind Google acquired Fossil’s smartwatch tech in 2019 and its plans to acquire Fitbit in 2020, all of which have inspired hope that Google would reinivograte WearOS. Plus there have been reports about Samsung even ditching its own Tizen OS for Wear OS for possibly three new upcoming watches.

Perhaps Google will have more to say about Samsung's watches or any new hardware really when it announces an update to Wear OS at Google I/O.

Aside from a new version of Wear OS, the company is expected to discuss Android 12 some more and unveil new earbuds and maybe even a new phone. Pocket-lint has rounded up all the leaks and rumours pertaining to Google I/0 2021 so far here. You can also watch tomorrow's live stream from that page.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.