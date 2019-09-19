Why Google Pixel Watch was cancelled at the last minute

A new report states that Google cancelled its plans to launch a Pixel Watch at the last minute, and that it's unlikely we'll see a homemade smartwatch from Google at the upcoming Pixel 4 launch.

Pixel Watch rumours have been doing the rounds for a few years now, with the company initially expected to launch its own Wear OS watch back in 2016, when the first Pixel launched.

This new report - published by Business Insider, citing sources - claims that the Pixel Watch range was very close to launching, but was pulled because it didn't seem to really fit with the Pixel range.

Google's hardware chief, Rick Osterloh, was of the opinion at the time that it "didn’t look like what belonged in the Pixel family."

That wasn't the only issue with it, a former employee stated that the syncing between the Pixel smartphone and smartwatch "didn't work that great".

There were fears that with this issue, and the smartwatch not quite looking right, that it would "...bring down the name of the Google hardware brand."

Instead of killing the watches completely, Google just decided not to launch them under its own brand name as originally planned, and instead launched them under the manufacturer, LG's, name as the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style.

Despite leaks suggesting Google is still working on its own watches, the report also cites sources claiming that there will be no smartwatch launching alongside the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at its event on 15 October.

The Pixel brand itself has a loyal following, with many Android enthusiasts loving its approach to clean, fluid and minimal software, speedy performance, and a camera which outperforms most others out there.

It's a solid reputation, and we can certainly understand Google's decision not to launch a product which would weaken that perception. Especially when it was first launching its own Pixel smartphones, having decided to move away from the Nexus program.

With that said, we'd still be keen to see Google launching its own Wear OS watch. It's an interesting prospect. Especially if the company continues to improve the actual operating system.

Currently, the ecosystem is being held up by fashion brands - mostly within the Fossil group.

That's not a bad thing at all, it means many different styles and options are available. But with Google so far not building its own watches, it suggests the company isn't confident in its own smartwatch platform, and that's not a great look.