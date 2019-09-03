Google Pixel Watch with built-in camera appears in patent

Rumours of a Google Pixel smartwatch have been doing the rounds for years and despite Google's Wear OS platform running multiple third-party smartwatches, a Pixel smartwatch has yet to appear.

That might all be about to finally change though after LetsGoDigital discovered a design patent filed by Google in 2017 and published to the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) database at the end of August 2019.

While no specific details are offered in the patent - and it is worth bearing in mind that many patents never actually see the light of day - the patent refers to a 'Camera Watch' and seven design sketches are included, all of which show a circular face.

LetsGoDigital has turned the sketches into a render, making it easier to visualise what the Google Pixel smartwatch might look like but nothing is of course confirmed as yet. Based on the patent, it looks like a camera will be built into the watch but it is not currently clear if it will be under the display or a punch hole system - like the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices.

No buttons appear to be present in the patent drawings, suggesting the Google Pixel watch could opt for some form of rotating bezel or touch bezel to control the interface - much like the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2 respectively.

Google is expected to reveal its Pixel 4 devices at an event in October 2019 but we aren't holding our breath that the Google Pixel Watch will also be unveiled at this event. We wouldn't be surprised to see a Google smartwatch appear eventually though.

You can read our Google Pixel Watch rumour round up in our separate feature.