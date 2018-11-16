What's new in Google's 'H' update to Wear OS?

Google has announced a new update to Wear OS. It's simply called "H", and no, Google didn't explain what that means.

It is expected to roll out to devices in the next few months and will bring some battery life improvements. For instance, a new Battery Saver Mode Updates will supposedly extend your battery life by turning on the Battery Saver mode - which will only display the time - once your battery falls below 10 per cent. And, after 30 minutes of inactivity, your watch will go into a "deep sleep mode" in order to save what little battery is left.

There is also a new way to turn off your Wear OS smartwatch: Hold the power button until you see the power off screen and then select 'power off' or 'restart'. Lastly, the H update will bring something called "Smart App Resume for all apps", which means you should be able to stop what you were doing in any app, and it'll be left in that state. So, when you return to it, you can easily pick up where you left off on your watch.

Google quietly detailed these changes in a support blog, as noticed by Droid Life. It said the update will progressively release to devices, and that device eligibility for the update depends on the device manufacturer.

Some functionality may also vary by device.

For more information about Wear OS, Google's operating system for smartwatches (formerly called Android Wear), see our guide here.