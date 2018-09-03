No Google Pixel Watch this year after all

There has been a lot of speculation in recent months that Google will announce its own-branded Wear OS smartwatch during its October Pixel 3 launch event. However, that is now not likely.

Latest reports suggest the Pixel Watch (or Pixel Time, as some have taken to call it) is not coming this year. Google clearly plans to bring its own device to market in the future but isn't yet ready.

It will continue to concentrate on spreading the Wear OS love with third-party manufacturers for the time being.

Miles Barr, Google’s director of engineering for Wear OS, said as much in an interview with Tom's Guide: "To think of a one-size-fits-all watch, I don’t think we’re there yet. Our focus is on our partners for now," he explained.

A separate Google spokesperson also confirmed that the company would not be announcing its own smartwatch this year.

The main reason given is that the smartwatch market is purposely fragmented; there isn't one perfect watch for every person. Also, unlike a phone, a watch is partly a fashion item - something to be seen wearing rather than just a functional device.

Barr told Tom's Guide that his ideal Pixel Watch would "focus heavily on Google Assistant and AI learning", which gives an idea of what to expect somewhere down the line, but it won't be in the foreseeable future.