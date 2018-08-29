Diesel Full Guard 2.5 is the biggest Wear OS watch around

Ever looked at a smartwatch and thought, yeah it’s nice, but I wish it were bigger? That’s what the Diesel Full Guard 2.5 is here for.

Sure, we’ve never heard anyone say anything close to that. But it is refreshing to see something at least slightly different in the familiar world of Wear OS watches.

The Diesel Full Guard 2.5 has a 2.5-inch diameter screen. For context, the Huawei Watch 2 has a 1.2-inch screen.

This leaves the Full Guard 2.5 with a casing even larger than the OG wrist-hugger Garmin Fenix 3. Its diameter is 47mm at its narrowest, 56mm at its widest.

As you’d hope, the watch has all the higher-end smartwatch add-ons, including GPS, NFC and a heart rate sensor.

Diesel also claims the Full Guard 2.5 lasts for up to two full days between charges, better than most other models. Judging by its size, it’s a shame it doesn’t last three, though.

The casing is stainless steel, with a two tone black and red look. However, a grey version with brown strap will also be available. And before you lose your mind about its size too much, don't forget last year's Casio WSD-F20, which was similarly chunky.

It’s due for release in October. And although no UK price has been announced, a rather quick-off-the-mark Littlewoods product page for the Full Guard 2.5 suggests it will cost £429.