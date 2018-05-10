Google Pixel Watch tipped to launch alongside Pixel 3

Google will allegedly announce and launch its own-branded Wear OS smartwatch this fall. And it will fall under the Pixel umbrella.

The Google Pixel Watch - as it could be called - will reportedly be unveiled during Google's fall hardware event, alongside two new smartphones - the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL - and a second-generation pair of Pixel Buds headphones.

Another name we think Google could adopt for its new watch is Pixel Time. Remember, you heard that here first.

The source behind the Pixel smartwatch story is none other than serial leakster @evleaks. He claims a reliable source of his own told him of the device's existence with "high confidence".

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

It's not the first time a Google-made smartwatch has been rumoured. And not the first to be associated with the name Pixel, neither.

Google was expected to release two of its own-branded watches at the tail end of 2016/beginning of 2017. However, they failed to materialise and the Pixel angle had already been debunked by then.

Things could be different this time, with Apple thriving in the smartwatch market and third-party Wear OS partners failing to make significant inroads in its market share.