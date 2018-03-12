Android Wear rebranding underway it seems, get ready for Wear OS

It looks like Google is rebranding Android Wear, its smartwatch operating system.

Not only has a new logo popped up online, but reports suggest the name is changing too.

Reddit user H3x0n noticed that a completely different logo appeared on a set-up screen while setting up his watch. In addition, the screen named the operating system "Wear OS" rather than Android Wear.

It seems that this appears when setting up a watch using the Android P Developer preview build doing the rounds.

Apart from the new name and logo, little else is known about the new Wear OS at present. There might be some major feature changes to go along with the rebrand, for example. We suspect we'll find out more during Google I/O in May.

Until then, expect plenty of rumours to do the rounds as more Android P Preview users install it.

Pocket-lint will, of course, keep you up-to-date with anything we see, try or hear.

We've also got Android P Developer Preview running on one of our phones, so will be investigating other changes in the coming days and weeks.