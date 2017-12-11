Android Oreo rolling out to Android Wear devices now, full list of supported watches revealed

Google announced late last week that Android Oreo is now rolling out to Android Wear devices, bringing with it various new features and more supported languages. At the time, it wasn't clear which Android Wear watches would be in line to receive the update, but Google has now put all questions to rest with an official list of supported devices.

The main new features to arrive with Android Oreo include being able to change the vibration intensity setting, a new touch lock option in wet conditions, more notification channels, improved battery saving performance and support for seven new languages.

Some Android Wear watches can already receive the Oreo update, but others will be determined by the individual manufacturers in a similar way to when Android phones get updated with new software.

Android Wear watches that can get the Oreo update now are:

Watches that have been confirmed will receive the update in the future are: