Google reveals when Android Wear 2.0 will arrive - and it's soon

You'll soon have new Android Wear software goodies to keep you busy.

It's been eight months since Google announced the Android Wear 2.0 update for Android Wear devices, and a few months since it confirmed the software was delayed but would arrive by early 2017. Now, thanks to an email sent to developers, we know when it will release.

Android Police obtained an email sent to Android developers from Google. It specifically noted Android Wear 2.0 would launch "in early February 2017", before listing items developers should know prior to updating their existing apps for the update. A screenshot of the email is available here. We've reached out to Google for a comment, but it's already confirmed to ZDNet that the email is legit.

In other words, Android Wear 2.0 will definitely launch in early February, bringing a built-in Play Store, the ability for apps to connect to the internet through Wi-Fi (sans a nearby smartphone), new app launcher, support for complications on watch faces, and more. You can learn more about these features and everything else that will be new in Pocket-lint's guide on the upcoming update.

Keep in mind several watch makers recently unveiled new Android Wear watches at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, so it makes sense that Google would hurry the release, as there hasn't been any new devices to showcase the software until now.