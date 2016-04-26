Google’s Mode watchbands for Android Wear make it easier to swap styles

Google has launched a new line of watchbands called Mode.

The idea behind Mode is pretty straightforward: Google wanted to offer different styles of watch straps that are easy to snap on or swap out whenever your little heart desires. The first collection of Mode bands are from Hadley-Roma and cost $49.99 for silicon bands and $59.99 for leather bands.

Google has published a video to promote Mode, and it indicates there will be many varieties sold on the Google Store, Amazon, and Best Buy. It also shows how the Mode system works on a Moto 360 and ZenWatch 2. Each band seems to have a toggle that lets you easily attach/detach from lugs.

Mode appears to simplify the standard lug system. Just attach the pins to your watch, and then push the toggle up or down to open and close. Mode is universal and will work with any Android Wear watch. They also come in different widths, including 16mm, 18mm, 20mm, and 22mm.

Also, you can expect third-party companies to soon offer Mode-branded watchbands. Google has announced plans to let anyone use the Mode system "as long as they source the MODE mechanism from Google authorized vendors, pass reliability testing and follow our brand guidelines."

The new Mode watchbands from Hadley-Roma will be available in the Google Store and on Amazon. There's also a dedicate website just for Mode, where you can find links to but the watchbands.