Android Wear 5.1.1 now rolling out with Wi-Fi support and ability to draw emoji

Google has begun rolling out an update to Android Wear just hours after Apple released the first update to Watch OS, and it appears as though the LG G Watch and LG G Watch R are among the first devices to get the software.

According to Android Police, some owners of the LG G Watch and LG G Watch R have already received the update, which adds a number of new features, including always-on apps, support for getting notifications on any Wi-Fi network, wrist gestures, heads-up notifications, and the ability to draw emoji.

"You can now send emojis to your contacts by drawing them on your watch screen. The watch will recognize the emoji you drew and send it via whichever messaging app you’re using. Give it a try by selecting 'Draw emoji' whenever you’re replying to a message," explained Google in its forums.

The Android Wear companion app also now lets you pair your phone with more than one watch at a time. Other features include the ability to change your font size on the watch screen as well as being able to lock the watch screen. These features should roll out to all Android Wear smartwatches.

That said, one feature appears limited: Wi-Fi support will apparently be available only to the LG Watch Urbane (it actually ships with the update pre-installed), Moto 360, Sony Smartwatch 3, and Samsung Gear Live. Although the LG Watch R does have a Wi-Fi chip, it won't support the feature for now.

In order for you to get Android Wear 5.1.1, Google said you must have the latest version of the Android Wear app on your phone.

READ: Android Wear 5.1: One small step for Android Wear...