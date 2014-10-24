  Android Wear state of the nation: New software, new devices

Android Wear so far has been interesting, if not really raising itself to "must have" status. As we knew it would, the pace of change is rapid, with the first generation of devices now almost forgotten.

There's been respectable change of step in the past few days, with the rollout of an update for Android Wear, as well as confirmation of the availability of the latest two devices.

Starting with the hardware, the LG G Watch R will be going on sale at the beginning of November, but pricing has not yet been confirmed. Many suspect it will be above the £200 mark.

LG's big boast here is that the G Watch R has a fully round display, unlike the buckled wheel looks of the Moto 360. It takes on a design that looks more like a normal watch, so it's likely to be more desirable.

LG's own wonderfully stylised video suggests that your typical G Watch R wearer will also drive an Audi like a lunatic, run up mountains and shoot with a Canon DSLR. Does that sound like you?

The other anticipated device is the Sony SmartWatch 3. Don't be fooled by the name, this is an Android Wear device with this iteration, it just happens to be Sony's third watch. Third time lucky perhaps?

The big sell here is that the SmartWatch 3 has its own GPS, the first Android Wear device to feature one. That will mean that it will do a lot more on its own, and could be the sportswatch star of Android.

It uses the Sony core concept, so you can slip the watch element out and change it for an entirely different strap. It will be available from 16 November and cost £189.99. What it needs next is really strong app support for sports and fitness apps.

The recent software update we've broken down in detail in a separate feature, but one of the things you're looking at is the standalone GPS support that Sony will take advantage of.

There's also a range of other tweaks and changes, including support for music storage and connection to Bluetooth headphones. We've seen this trick performed by the Samsung Gear 2 previously, and it means that if you are using it as a fitness device, you now don't need your phone at all to listen to music - just Bluetooth headphones, which is a step towards autonomy.

Additionally, the Moto 360 - one of the most popular Android Wear devices to date - has recently received software updates that are said to enhance the battery life, killing ambient mode at 15 per cent battery, amongst other tweaks.

We've so far been a little critical of Android Wear and its devices. We can see that it has bags of potential and the seamless integration with Android is an appealing for many.

But it feels, as is often the case with Google products, as if Android Wear arrived before the full consumer proposition had been completely realised. The first devices - the LG G Watch and the Samsung Gear Live - felt about as generic as a smartwatch could get. They felt like OEM commissions.

The Moto 360 added some appeal, but we weren't taken by the minimalism of the design. This is, after all, a watch you're being asked to wear all the time and we feel that design plays a much larger part than has been allowed for so far.

Asus might have cottoned on to that with the ZenWatch and LG with the G Watch R, which certainly adds more appeal as a watch, but we still think it will be someone like Casio with a Android Wear G Shock that really puts Google's smartwatch on the map.

With Apple Watch waiting in the wings (and you already know it's going to sell like hot cakes), every step forward for this fledgling platform is welcomed. Support for more offline functionality is critical and the refreshed designs will certainly help move things along.

We'll be bringing you full reviews of the new devices as soon as we have them.

