  Android Wear launch eclipsed by bug that stops paid apps from installing

You've just ordered your new Android Wear watch and probably feel very excited. And you should be. Except for thing: you can't install paid apps.

According to Android Police, Google's App Encryption is causing a problem with paid apps for Android Wear. In an attempt to encode paid apps with a device-specific key, Google debuted the safety feature at Google I/O 2012 and subsequently added it to the Google Play Store. It basically implements a copy-protection measure of sorts that wards of pirates.

That said, App Encryption is allegedly locking up Android Wear. Paid apps won't install onto watches because Android Wear can't extract the file of the encrypted APK. This problem is further compounded by the fact that Wear apps automatically download from Google Play every time you install the same app for your smartphone or tablet. While you can still get a paid app for your mobile device, the wearable version will abort when attempting to install on a watch.

READ: First Android Wear apps: Here's how to find, get, and use them

There's no word yet on when the oversight will get a fix. Although only a few paid apps exist at the moment for Android Wear, Google likely doesn't want to tarnish the OS so early into its launch. It'll be interesting to see how quickly the company issues a fix, because some reports, including the one by Android Police, have begun to wonder whether Android Wear's release was a bit rushed.

Pocket-lint has contacted Google for a comment and hope to update soon.