Google details Android Wear at Google I/O, demos Dick Tracey talking option

Google has detailed its smartwatch operating system called Android Wear at Google I/O, its annual developer conference in San Francisco. The bottom line? You can expect to start talking to your watch to give it instructions.

Created because people look at their phone too much, the idea is that people will get a variety of different notifications from Google Now, apps on the phone, or apps running on the watch itself, as well as use it as a direct extension of their handset.

Users will be able to get apps on their watch by installing enabled apps on the phone, rather than complicating things with installing apps on the watch itself.

Using the same layered design approach of Android L's new Material Design, the interface design looks simple, with different watch faces to suit different styles or users.

Offering a more glamourised version of what is already available on the Pebble smartwatch, you'll be able to talk to your watch to ask it to do different things, as well as ask it search questions.

Notifications swiped away on the watch will be automatically removed from the phone. Like Pebble, phone calls will automatically display on the watch face so you can decide to decline or answer the call.

You will also be able to set a do no disturb command with a single swipe down from the top of the screen. You'll also get music controls and album art.

Google says that some of the watches will include heart rate monitors, and that the interface it has designed will work with both square and circular designs - handy for Motorola and the Moto 360.

Google demoed a number of different apps from Lyft to a pizza ordering app.

Google has said that the LG G Watch and the Samsung Gear Live will be available to order in the US today, with delivery for the Samsung confirmed for 7 July, and the Motorola Moto 360 later in the summer.