  Google Android Wear pushes Android to your wrist, LG and Fossil already on board

Google has announced that is it making Android available on smartwatches through its new Android Wear platform.

It has confirmed it is already working with companies like LG, Samsung and Fossil to make Android Wear devices in the very near future.

"Most of us are rarely without our smartphones in hand. These powerful supercomputers keep us connected to the world and the people we love. But we're only at the beginning; we’ve barely scratched the surface of what's possible with mobile technology," said Sundar Pichai, senior vice president of Android, Chrome and Apps.

"That’s why we’re so excited about wearables - they understand the context of the world around you, and you can interact with them simply and efficiently, with just a glance or a spoken word."

The new venture will be more than just smartwatches. Although smartwatches and Google Glass will be its main focus initially, even though the latter is yet to make it to stores for consumers to buy.

According to Google, the Android powered smartwatches that are part of the programme will go "well beyond the mere act of just telling you the time".

It has detailed what it expects the watches to be capable of and is asking developers to start developing.

"Android Wear shows you info and suggestions you need, right when you need them," it explains in a blog posting. "The wide variety of Android applications means you'll receive the latest posts and updates from your favorite social apps, chats from your preferred messaging apps, notifications from shopping, news and photography apps, and more."

The platform will work like Google Glass in that you will be able to say "Ok Google" and then ask questions, such as how many calories are in an avocado or what time your flight leaves. You can even send a text this way or make a restaurant reservation.

The will be health and fitness monitors and fitness apps built into the system. And you'll be able to control other devices from your wrist. It could even work with Chromecast, to send Netflix or other video.

Developers keen to get involved will be able to download a Developer Preview so they can tailor their existing app notifications for watches powered by Android Wear.

"Because Android for wearables works with Android's rich notification system, many apps will already work well. Look out for more developer resources and APIs coming soon," explained Pichai.

The company has confirmed that it is already working with Asus, HTC, LG, Motorola and Samsung; chip makers Broadcom, Imagination, Intel, Mediatek and Qualcomm; and fashion brands like the Fossil Group to bring you watches powered by Android Wear later this year.