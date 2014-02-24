  Google and LG 'Nexus-like' smartwatch with Google Now core features to debut at I/O?

Google is developing an Android-based smartwatch with LG, it's claimed.

The Wall Street Journal and CNET both reported that Google has joined forces with LG to make a wrist-wearable device. Hardware features were not revealed in either report, though CNET said it would be a "Nexus-like model". It will also reportedly sport heavy integration with the Google Now voice assistant.

As for when you can expect to see this rumoured smartwatch, CNET said it is likely to be shown off at Google's I/O developer conference in June. But plans for the device's operating system will be unveiled a few months earlier in March via a quiet blog post.

Keep in mind that notable leakster EvLeaks also tweeted on Sunday that Google had tapped LG to manufacture hardware for a smartwatch. In a separate report, TechCrunch said a smartwatch project is indeed alive at Google.

A few members of the Android team are said to be working on the smartwatch, and it will supposedly focus on alerts. It will also feature a full-colour LCD display that "looks like a cheap smartphone", according to TechCrunch.

READ: Google smartwatch reportedly still in the works, tipped for Google I/O made by LG

And finally, The Wall Street Journal claimed other manufacturers might also be involved but neglected to name which ones. Thus far, Google and LG haven't officially announced their smartwatch. We've contacted them for confirmation, and we'll update when more information is known.