  Google smartwatch reportedly still in the works, tipped for Google I/O made by LG

Google still plans to bring a smartwatch to customers, as the market heats up from Samsung, Sony, and soon Apple and HTC. Fittingly, a pair of separate reports over the weekend noted Google is working on its smartwatch internally, and should have it on the market soon.

EvLeaks tweeted on Sunday that Google has tapped LG to manufacture the hardware for the smartwatch. If this is the case, it sounds like the smartwatch may fall under the Nexus program, where Google has licensed companies like LG, Samsung, and HTC to build tablets and smartphones with its influence since January 2010.

Furthermore, the tipster says the smartwatch could be unveiled as early as Google I/O in June. In a separate report, TechCrunch reported the smartwatch project is indeed alive at Google. The smartwatch is said to focus on alerts, with a full-colour LCD display that "looks like a cheap smartphone."

Google, who also makes the Glass wearable, hasn't publicly commented on plans to bring a smartwatch to market. A few members of the Android team are said to be working on it. We've contacted the company for official word.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report word of Google's smartwatch in October 2013. It said the smartwatch will run Android and integrate with Google Now. Most importantly, Google is hoping to nail battery life and usefulness with its smartwatch, according to the report.

LG took the wraps off its first Lifeband Touch fitness tracker at CES 2014, featuring smartphone compatibility to track health information. It sounds like Google's project will take the Lifeband Touch a step up with a larger display and more functionality.