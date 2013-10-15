  Google Gem Nexus smartwatch to arrive on 31 October with Android 4.4 KitKat?

Hot on the heels of Samsung's Galaxy Gear and Sony's Smartwatch 2 is rumoured to be the Google Gem Nexus smartwatch. This fabled device is claimed to come with the latest Android 4.4 KitKat OS and will arrive on October 31.

According to 9to5mac's sources the watch will centre around Google Now, with at-a-glance tiles offering plenty of information on your wrist so you don't have to fish your phone out. That means the time, calendar, alarms, emails, texts and more could all be seen instantly.

Artem Russakovskii of Android Police, separate from the latest source, also confirms: "Google will announce a Nexus watch, codenamed Gem, likely together with the KitKat announcement. The date I have, which, once again, is about a month old, is also October 31".

The watch will use Bluetooth 4.0 to take advantage of your phone's brains so as to give it the best battery life possible. What it will look like, or if it will feature smart sensors remains to be seen. But if it wants to compete with the Galaxy Gear it will have to offer at least as much as Samsung has managed. And with an Apple iWatch rumoured to be all about sensors Google will need to keep up there too.

Here's hoping that October 31 date is correct and that this Nexus watch appears alongside the already teased Nexus 5 smartphone.