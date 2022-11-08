Garmin's Instinct Crossover is an analogue and rugged smartwatch

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin today announced the Instinct Crossover, a smartwatch that's also rugged and analogue - combinations you definitely don't see every day.

That doesn't mean it doesn't work, though. The new Garmin offering comes in at 45mm x 45mm x 16.2mm and is rated for 10 ATM water resistance. It's also got battery life for days - quite literally. You won't need to charge this thing for up to 70 days using the solar feature, or 28 days if you don't. Those numbers quickly reach "unlimited" when you start to enable the Battery Saver Watch Mode, though.

Other features of note include the 64MB of storage as well as support for heart rate sensing (with abnormal heart rate alerts) as well as blood oxygen monitoring. You can also use this thing to track your sleep and all-day stress, too.

If it's sensors you're looking for, this has all the ones you're likely to need including GPS, a compass, a thermometer, and a barometric altimeter, and more. Then there are the smart features - weather, calendar, phone call support when connected to Android phones, Garmin Pay, and a whole raft of others.

The Garmin Instinct Crossover comes in solar and non-solar versions with standard and tactical finishes and a range of colours. Those buying the solar version will pay £529.99 / $549.99 / €599.99, but the non-solar one costs £479.99 / $499.99 / €549.99. You can order yours right now, but expect to wait a few weeks for delivery.

