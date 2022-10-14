Garmin's Instinct Crossover could be its next rugged release

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin could have a new watch just around the corner, and it's called the Instinct Crossover if its own Taiwanese website leak is to be believed.

Set to be a tweaked version of the existing Instinct line, the Crossover is a chunky watch befitting its name. And we know that because Garmin managed to leak it on its own Taiwanese website. It's since been removed, but not before people got screenshots of it.

The watch itself looks set to boast 64MB of memory, up from the 16MB and 32MB of other Instinct variants, while using the same 176x176 screen resolution. It'll weigh more, though, coming in at 65g with a 45mm case size. Garmin expects the watch to last forever thanks to its solar charging capabilities, although that's when in energy saver mode. Use the normal smartwatch mode and you can expect up to 70 days from a single charge - a number that's still impressive.

In terms of features, we can expect activity and sleep tracking, VO2max and SpO2 monitoring, and more. As for colors, buyers will be able to choose between Black, Solar Graphite, and Solar Tactical Edition from what we've seen. No pricing is available yet, but that will obviously change when Garmin makes this thing all official. When that will be, we don't know - but given the page was live on the company's own website at one point it's unlikely to be too far into the future.

Don't want to wait? The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is already available and we were quite taken by it in our review.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.