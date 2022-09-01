Garmin Venu Sq 2 to bring an AMOLED display and longer battery life, according to leaks

(Pocket-lint) - The Garmin Venu Sq looks to be getting an update, with leaks reporting a couple of substantial changes to this smartwatch.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 will move to an AMOLED display, offering always-on functionality, while reportedly doubling the battery life over the previous version; the new model is expected to last for 11 days.

The Venu Sq was a strange addition to the Venu family. Having set out to offer a rival to other smartwatches, the Venu took all of Garmin's fitness tech and fronted it with an AMOLED display.

The Venu Sq then adopted the family name, but took a sort of "lite" approach. It was designed to be a Garmin smartwatch that was more affordable and accessible - while also adopting the style of the Apple Watch's square display - but it was LCD.

The move to the Garmin Venu Sq 2, according to the leaks covered by WinFuture, means there's now an AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixels and measuring 1.41 inches, which is slightly larger than the Venu Sq.

The boost in battery life probably comes from increased body volume allowing a physically larger cell, as if the screen size is increasing, it's highly likely that the watch will be larger overall too.

Otherwise, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 looks to be much the same as other Garmin devices. We'd expect the same features and functions as previous Venu devices, allowing all that fitness and lifestyle tracking, but with convenience features like Garmin Pay thrown in.

Again it appears that there will be two versions of this device, the regular model and one that offers offline music support from services such as Spotify.

The prices are said to be €269 for the regular and €299 for the Venu Sq 2 with music. There's no word on when they might launch, but given the apparent detail of this leak, we'd guess it will be soon.

Writing by Chris Hall.