Garmin Enduro 2 might be perfect for truly long races

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin has unveiled the Enduro 2, a new version of its endurance-rated smartwatch that will be perfect for anyone who's eyeing up a particularly intensive race or adventure at some point soon.

With a massive 150-hour battery life even with GPS mode activated, you'll be able to navigate with confidence through ultramarathons and other hardcore races without worrying about losing power. Without GPS, you can expect a huge 46 days of use before it needs a charge.

The uplift in battery performance is about 40 per cent over the first Enduro, which we reviewed back in 2021, and is aided by the addition of solar charging, a speciality of the Fenix lineup until this point.

There's also a new flashlight, the brightest ever in a Garmin watch, to help you move on trails even if the sun sets, while built-in TopoActive maps make that navigation even more straightforward, with touchscreen controls for those who prefer them.

Wi-Fi built into the watch means that loading routes and maps onto it without a computer is simpler than ever, and its guidance as you run is more sophisticated than ever, as well. It'll tell you what your next turn is, and advise you on your pace with the grading of your route accounted for to ensure you don't overwork yourself going up hills.

A welcome new feature called Health Snapshot will let you get a quick glance at your body's performance across a few key metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, respiration and stress, to add to Garmin's successful Body Battery system.

The Garmin Enduro 2 is available now, priced at $1,099.99 or £929.99, a decent uplift over its predecessor.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.