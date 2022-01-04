(Pocket-lint) - The Garmin Venu 2 Plus, officially revealed at CES 2022, adds voice functionality to the fitness company's already successful Venu smartwatch series.

But that's not quite all: the Venu 2 Plus, with its 43mm case size, is a different size to the earlier Venu 2 (which is available in smaller 40mm and larger 45mm sizes).

Like the Venu 2, the Plus model is a GPS smartwatch with various fitness features in tow. There's heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen reading, and what Garmin calls 'ABC' (the combination of altimeter, barometer, and compass), enabling 24/7 fitness tracking or recording for specific exercises.

The Plus' big sell is the ability to make calls directly from your wrist, all at "the press of a button", says Garmin. The Venu 2 Plus is compatible with Apple's Siri, Google Assistant, or Samsung's Bixby - but there's no Amazon Alexa to be found here.

The Venu 2 was the most Apple-rivalling device that Garmin had made, so the Plus' addition of voice assistant control is clearly a big deal for the kind of lifestyle customer the brand is aiming this watch at.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is available now, with a suggested retail price of £399. That's almost a 15 per cent price bump over its predecessor, though, which given its age can potentially be bought for a cut of that price - albeit minus the voice assistant feature.

