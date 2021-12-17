More images of Garmin Venu 2 seem to have leaked

(Pocket-lint) - We heard in early November that the latest Garmin smartwatch might be on the way, and in fact arrive before the end of 2021, in the form of the Venu 2 Plus. That release window is getting a little less likely as each day passes, but it's clearly not too far off.

Now, more images of the smartwatch have leaked, showing the watch in detail and from a few angles, courtesy of seasoned leaker Evan Blass on Twitter. He hasn't commented any further on the images, suggesting that it's very much just a visual leak at present.

However, even that tells us quite a lot - as noted the last time the Venu 2 Plus was leaked, there's a new button on the side of the watch, bringing its button total up to three. This will seemingly be paired with a mircophone toggle to let you talk to the watch, although whether that also involves a voice assistant is unclear.

The design of the Venu 2 Plus isn't too much of a departure from the Venu 2 in the first place, either, so it looks like this is a fairly minor iteration upon that device, hence its name.

We'd expect it to be a little more expensive thanks to the added microphone, although it's possible it'll retail at the same price as the Venu 2's launch, while the older model gets a small price cut (don't hold your breath on that front, though).

