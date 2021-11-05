Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smartwatches
  3. Smartwatch news
  4. Garmin smartwatch news

Garmin Venu 2 Plus leaks out - smartwatch could arrive by the end of 2021

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Garmin Venu 2 Plus leaks out - smartwatch could arrive by the end of 2021
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin could be preparing a Venu 2 Plus smartwatch for release.

A fresh leak, courtesy of Dave Zatz via Twitter, indicates that the follow-up to the Garmin Venu 2 is "incoming", though no details regarding the device's release date have been revealed. 

What we do appear to know, however, is that the GPS watch will feature a new, third button tied to microphone use. 

Whether this will result in the upcoming smartwatch featuring smart assistant support remains to be seen, of course, but it appears the natural step, if this information turns out to be true. 

Apple watchOS 7: All the key new Apple Watch features explored
Apple watchOS 7: All the key new Apple Watch features explored By Maggie Tillman ·

All the details on the next version of the Apple Watch operating system, watchOS 7.

Aside from that, though, there's not really much to go off from the leak. As seen below, the design looks relatively unchanged from the current Venu model. That means Garmin looks to be continuing with the sporty smartwatch design - likely in the hope of competing with the Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.  

Even if the Plus model is headlined by microphone support and not much else, though, it's a worthy addition, since it'd help the device match up to its aforementioned rivals. 

Along with the official release date, we're also intrigued to discover the price of the potential Venu 2 Plus. Since it's likely to sit alongside the current £349 / $399 Venu 2, we don't expect it to come in at a lower price tag. 

Either way, we'll only know for sure if and when the Venu 2 Plus is given an official confirmation by Garmin. We'd expect that to come before the end of 2021, since leaks like this tend to filter out just before release, but it's still up in the air for now.

Writing by Conor Allison. Originally published on 5 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Garmin Venu 2 Plus leaks out - smartwatch could arrive by the end of 2021
Garmin Venu 2 Plus leaks out - smartwatch could arrive by the end of 2021 By Conor Allison ·
Garmin's Venu smartwatch: Save over 43% in early Black Friday sales
Garmin's Venu smartwatch: Save over 43% in early Black Friday sales By Britta O'Boyle ·
Casio tastes the rainbow with new MT-G G-Shock
Casio tastes the rainbow with new MT-G G-Shock By Luke Baker ·