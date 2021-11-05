(Pocket-lint) - Garmin could be preparing a Venu 2 Plus smartwatch for release.

A fresh leak, courtesy of Dave Zatz via Twitter, indicates that the follow-up to the Garmin Venu 2 is "incoming", though no details regarding the device's release date have been revealed.

What we do appear to know, however, is that the GPS watch will feature a new, third button tied to microphone use.

Whether this will result in the upcoming smartwatch featuring smart assistant support remains to be seen, of course, but it appears the natural step, if this information turns out to be true.

Apple watchOS 7: All the key new Apple Watch features explored By Maggie Tillman · 17 September 2020 All the details on the next version of the Apple Watch operating system, watchOS 7.

Aside from that, though, there's not really much to go off from the leak. As seen below, the design looks relatively unchanged from the current Venu model. That means Garmin looks to be continuing with the sporty smartwatch design - likely in the hope of competing with the Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Garmin Venu 2 *Plus* incoming. Adds a 3rd physical button to support microphone capabilities. But will it be paired with a voice assistant?? Hm! pic.twitter.com/E9LO6yK7VK — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) November 2, 2021

Even if the Plus model is headlined by microphone support and not much else, though, it's a worthy addition, since it'd help the device match up to its aforementioned rivals.

Along with the official release date, we're also intrigued to discover the price of the potential Venu 2 Plus. Since it's likely to sit alongside the current £349 / $399 Venu 2, we don't expect it to come in at a lower price tag.

Either way, we'll only know for sure if and when the Venu 2 Plus is given an official confirmation by Garmin. We'd expect that to come before the end of 2021, since leaks like this tend to filter out just before release, but it's still up in the air for now.