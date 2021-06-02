(Pocket-lint) - Garmin has unveiled the latest in its line of entry-level GPS running watches, the Forerunner 55.

The new model replaces the Garmin Forerunner 45, Forerunner 45S - released in 2019 - and last year's Forerunner 45 Plus, bringing improvements to battery life and run tracking while retaining a similar design.

Unlike the previous generation, which launched in two sizes, the Forerunner 55 will return to being just one size only.

It keeps the same circular design as its predecessor, though the internals have been tweaked considerably - and these changes are particularly beneficial to runners.

There's now a 20-hour battery life when using GPS (up from 13 hours on the Forerunner 45) and it can also last twice as long as the previous model in smartwatch mode, with users granted around two weeks of power.

That boost is helpful for all kinds of tracked exercise, but the inclusion of some of Garmin's more advanced running metrics is the other notable leap forward here.

Among all the typical running metrics - such as time elapsed, calorie burn, distance covered, location and heart rate data - the Forerunner 55 will also include Garmin's PacePro, which analyses a loaded course's elevation in order to help advise effort level.

This is in conjunction with other running metrics that are usually spared for the more elite models, such as the finish time estimator, cadence alerts and activity profiles. Naturally, these are joined by all the delights of Garmin Connect, too, which offers insights into VO2 Max and recovery times, among others.

Aside from those improvements, this is pretty much the same affair as Garmin users will be used to - and that means basic smartwatch features, such as notification support and incident detection, and wellness features like relaxation reminders and menstrual cycle tracking.

Really, though, this is no bad thing, given the entry-level to the Forerunner line is typically the best GPS device for most exercisers.

The Forerunner 55 is available now for £179.99, with a choice of a black, white or aqua finish.

Writing by Conor Allison.