(Pocket-lint) - Garmin appears set to address the dearth of women's smartwatches by launching a focused line, the Lily.

The set of Lily smartwatches take inspiration from other Garmin devices, naturally, but scale back the strap sizes and general design to target women and those who prefer more subtle wearables.

The Garmin Lily has an aluminium or stainless steel case size of 34mm, with a silicone or leather strap measuring in at just 14mm wide. This makes them one of the smallest smartwatches on the market - and a good, round-bezel alternative to the 40mm Apple Watch.

It has a patterned lens with a greyscale touchscreen that appears when you flick your wrist and disappears when you're done. There are two models to pick between - the 'Sport', a more activity-focused experience with aluminium body and silicone strap, and the more everyday 'Classic' model with a stainless steel body and leather strap.

Neither the 'Sport' or 'Classic' include all the exercise-heavy features of a Forerunner or Fenix, but they have sensors for heart rate and blood oxygen saturation, as well as Garmin's Body Battery Energy monitoring, stress tracking, sleep monitoring and smartphone notifications. Sadly neither feature built-in GPS or Garmin Pay however.

Whichever users plump for though, the battery life is estimated to be a healthy five days, though, of course, this will depend on what your setup and usage are like.

There are three models to choose from in the Classic range of the Garmin Lily and three models in the Sport range, and both ranges are available from Garmin's website now.

The Garmin Lily Classic costs $249.99 in the US and £229.99 in the UK. The Garmin Lily Sport costs $199.99 in the US and £179.99 in the UK.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.