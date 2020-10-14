(Pocket-lint) - You like running watches, you like deals - let us introduce you to the Garmin Vivoactive 4, available with a tantalizing discount as part of Amazon Prime Day.

As one of the top running watches in Garmin's range, the Vivoactive 4 typically retails at a relatively lofty $349.99, though Prime members can pick on up for just $199.99 during Amazon's savings event. It's a mammoth saving that brings the GPS watch - which only launched last year - to its lowest ever price, and one we may not even see it return to for Black Friday.

Though Garmin's wearables traditionally focus on providing runners and cyclists with sturdy tracking companions, the Vivoactive range manages to double up and cater for those who also want smartwatch powers. So, not only do you get features like GPS and heart rate monitoring, but ones like the invaluable offline Spotify playback, as well.

Considering the battery life can also last roughly a week 4-7 days (depending on your use) this blows the competition - and, notably, the brand new Apple Watch Series 6 - out the water.

Your only potential problem here is the amount of stock, and, since we don't expect this one to last for too long, you'll have to capitalize sooner rather than later to pick up one of the most versatile watches on the market.

Writing by Conor Allison.