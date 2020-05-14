Do you have $2,000 to spare? Do you also love to sail and stay in shape? Then Garmin has the perfect luxury watch for you.

Sure, when you think of Garmin, you might picture its vast running watches, but Garmin makes all sorts of fitness wares, including now a smartwatch developed with the American Magic sailing team. Called the MARQ Captain: American Magic Edition, it comes with an analog watch face showing a “T-minus” countdown to the 36th America's Cup sailing race, set to kick off in 2021.

If you haven't noticed yet, this Garmin device has a theme: Sailing. Those who wear it get access to three exclusive workouts (race simulation, fitness test, and intervals) designed by the American Magic sailing team. It also features a heart rate monitor and pulse oximeter, and it can track more advanced stats including running dynamics and estimated VO2 max. It gives you recovery advice, too.

1/3 Garmin

Other premium features include streaming music, Garmin Pay, sleep monitoring, activity tracking, GPS navigation, mobile notifications from your phone, maritime profiles, and weather reports including storm alerts and home port conditions.

Oddly, the water-resistance rating hasn't been mentioned by Garmin yet. We're assuming it's more than splash-proof.

The MARQ Captain costs $2,000 in the US and £1,599.99 in the UK. It's available to buy now from Garmin.com.