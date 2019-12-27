Cracking deal sees Garmin Forerunner 645 Music available for £199

The Boxing Day/New Year sales season is upon us and one of the hottest offers is available on one of our favourite fitness focussed smartwatches: Garmin's Forerunner 645 Music.

It was one of Garmin's first watches to include the ability to download playlists from music providers like Spotify and Amazon for offline listening while working out.

If you head on over to Argos right now, you can snag the watch for £199.99, which is a pretty hefty £75 off the original list price at the popular retailer.

Compare that to the pricing at other retailers in our widget below, and you'll see just how good a deal that actually is.

The Forerunner 645 Music has enough storage to hold around 500 songs, and supports Bluetooth audio, allowing you to head out with your favourite earphones and leave your phone behind.

Like all the other Garmin wearables, its excellence is in tracking your heart rate, movement and GPS location while you're working out, which it uses to keep an updated profile of your fitness in the Garmin Connect app.

When we initially reviewed it, not many music services were available, but since then Garmin has expanded support to make it really easy to sync and download playlists from Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music.

It's waterproof to 5ATM (50 meters), and is noticeably smaller than the Forerunner 900-series and bigger Fenix watches, despite offering many of the same key features.

In short - if you're looking for a great sports watch with long battery life, excellent data/analysis and cross-platform smartphone support: this is a really great option at this price.