Snag the epic Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire for just $299 today

If you've been after a powerful Garmin Fenix fitness and activity tracking smart watch - but never pulled the plug because the pricing's too high - you're in luck.

The Fenix 5X Sapphire edition from 2017 is now available at Best Buy for an incredible $299.99 in the US. That's $300 off its original price!

Check out the offer at Best Buy.

Garmin's Fenix 5X was the biggest, most expensive model in the Fenix 5 series, and the only one at launch that had built-in maps as a standard feature.

Sapphire edition means it's also got the upgraded, harder and more scratch-resistant glass covering on the front.

Other key features include the 10ATM (100m) waterproofing, so not only is is suitable for splashes, rain and snow, but you can also take it swimming without worrying about it getting destroyed.

It also has incredible battery life, and is able to go around 12 days in between charges, and can continuously track GPS activity for 20 hours straight, or up to 50 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode.

It's made from stainless steel and fiber-reinforced polymer for an ultra-durable build.

With the heart-sensor on the underside, and the advanced motion, altitude and GPS capabilities, it can track virtually any activity you can think of too.

As you can probably tell, we're big fans of the Fenix series of Garmin watches, and today, this one's a real bargain.

If Garmin's not for you, check out our other smartwatch deals, or see if a fitness tracker might be more your speed.