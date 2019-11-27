Garmin's brand new Venu smartwatch has $100 off in the Black Friday sales

Amazon is offering a number of discounts across Garmin watches and fitness trackers for its Black Friday sale, with one of the big savings coming in the form of the brand new Garmin Venu.

The Garmin Venu currently has $100 off, costing $299.99 instead of $399.99.

As with most deals, they don't last that long so if you've had your eye on the Garmin Venu smartwatch since it was announced in September, now is a great time to buy it if you're in the US.

The Garmin Venu smartwatch is the company's first smartwatch equipped with an AMOLED display, increasing its appeal against competitors like the Apple Watch and Samsung - both of which also have discounts on them for Black Friday.

Supporting all the sports functions Garmin users would expect, the Venu measures heart rate, workouts and advanced metrics but it also has a range of health tracking functions like sleep, menstrual cycle tracking and it will also detect irregular heart beats and stress, as well as respiration rate and blood oxygen levels.

Additionally, the Garmin Venu supports Garmin Pay for mobile payments from your wrist and it offers support for downloaded music from services like Spotify. You can also customise the watch face, add apps and get smartphone notifications.

The Garmin Venu isn't the only Garmin device to see a discount in the Black Friday sales, with a great deal on the Forerunner 35 too, among others. You can see a round up of all the great smartwatch deals for Black Friday in our separate feature.