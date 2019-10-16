Garmin's new Swim 2 smartwatch can track your heart rate under water

Garmin has updated a five-year-old wearable known as the Garmin Swim. The new version, called Garmin Swim 2, naturally, aims to offer heart rate tracking in the water and is designed specifically for swimmers.

It features GPS and can track a number of metrics in the pool or in open bodies of water including distance, pace, SWOLF, stroke count, and distance per stroke. It can also track rests, timed sets, and log drills. If you like to exercise out of the pool, you can also log running and cycling. Other features include notification support, step counting, and sleep tracking.

In terms of design, you'll notice its 1-inch transflective display and 42mm case with five buttons that control things like starting and stopping workouts, lap tracking, and navigation. The Garmin Swim 2 offers 5ATM waterproofing up to 50m, complete with a water-resistant silicone strap, and a battery life that goes seven days in smartwatch mode, though the GPS and optical heart rate tracker will cut this to 13 hours.

In pool mode, the watch should last 72 hours. Lastly, it doesn't have a built-in music player or Garmin Pay. If that doesn't bother you, the Swim 2 is available now in slate and whitestone. It costs $249.99, which means it's a bit cheaper than a Forerunner 245, which also has swim tracking.