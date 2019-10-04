  1. Home
Garmin Legacy Saga Star Wars smartwatches will bring out the light or dark side in you

- Available now

- Priced at £349.99 each

After unveiling its Marvel edition Legacy Hero smartwatches during IFA at the beginning of September, Garmin has followed up with a second pair in the series, this time with a Star Wars theme.

The Garmin Legacy Saga Series smartwatches come in two variants, a Darth Vader model and one based on Rey.

The Vader version has elements of his TIE Advanced X1 cockpit, a black leather band and "Sith" red stitching. His ominous quote "Rule the galaxy" is emblazoned on the case back.

It has a 45mm face and a battery life that lasts up to eight days in smartwatch mode.

The Rey edition has a silver bezel featuring the Jedi insignia. The rear features one of her quotes instead, "Nothing's impossible".

The face is 40mm and the watch can last up to seven days in smartwatch mode.

Both of the devices feature GPS built-in plus a host of additional sensors and features. Each has its own dedicated Garmin Connect app experience, with swappable themed watchfaces, avatars and more.

Other features include 24/7 health monitoring, on-screen workouts, smart notifications and music playback. You can download and play songs from Amazon Music, Spotify and Deezer, for example.

Both special edition watches are available now, with priced at £349.99 each.

