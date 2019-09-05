Garmin has introduced two special edition smartwatches based on Marvel superheroes.

The Garmin Legacy Hero Series comprises GPS watches based on Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain Marvel.

The both come with exclusive watch faces, straps and bezels to match each hero's iconic uniform or style, while the Captain Marvel version has a 40mm watch case and comes with a seven-day battery life when in smartwatch mode. The Captain America model has an eight-day battery life in smartwatch mode, and comes with a 45mm case.

The circular touchscreen on each is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 3, while the bezels are made from stainless steel.

Leather and silicone straps are included for each.

Garmin's familiar smartwatch features are on board, including connection to a special Marvel edition version of the Garmin Connect app.

Smart notifications, music playback through Spotify, Deezer or Amazon, and Garmin Pay are all supported. And, there are many more apps available to download from the Connect IQ Store.

Built-in sensors can track multiple health activities, including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, and respiration tracking.

There are several built-in sports apps and animated workouts come preloaded.

Both of the special edition watches will be available in the next few weeks, priced at $399.99 in the US, £349.99 in the UK.