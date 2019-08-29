Garmin has updated its high-end GPS sportswatch line, announcing three new Fenix 6 devices in the US and UK.

The Fenix line of sportswatches is for those who want more fitness and sports-tracking capabilities than a typical smartwatch offers. In fact, Fenix sportwatches are made specifically athletes, or people who spend time a lot out time outdoors hiking, running, biking, etc. Garmin is now updating this line, with a new series that brings solar charging technology, larger displays, and more.

Starting at the top of the Fenix 6 series, Garmin has the Fenix 6X Pro Solar with a 1.4-inch display. That's 36-perc cent larger than the Fenix 5X. It notably features Power Glass, a solar-charging mechanism that boosts the battery. When in standard smartwatch mode, the Fenix 6X Pro Solar should get a 21-day battery life, but with Power Glass, it gets an additional three days.

Garmin's new Fenix 6 watches include topographic maps, including ski maps for more than 2,000 resorts and over 41,000 golf courses. You can download 2,000 songs with Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer services, too. Garmin Pay is even supported on all models of the Fenix 6. Another new technology added to the Fenix 6 series is PacePro. It'll offer pacing guidance while you run.

PacePro will also be available on the Fenix 6X and Fenix 6. The main difference between these two watches is that the Fenix 6X features a 1.4-inch display, while the Fenix 6 has a 1.3-inch display. Garmin said Sapphire editions will also be available for these models. There are new nylon and silicone QuickFit band options, too, in orange, black, and grey shades.

We don't yet have a release date, but the Fenix 6 series will start at $599 in the States, £529 in the UK.

