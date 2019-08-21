Garmin knows people like to listen to music while they exercise. It even released a wearable last year with offline music streaming support.

Since then, it's added Spotify Premium support, and now, it's become the first smartwatch and sportswatch maker to support for Amazon Music. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can listen to about two million songs via Amazon Music on your Garmin watch as a free benefit.

Like Amazon Music Unlimited, it offers an ad-free experience with offline playback, plus support for music stations and playlists. However, if you choose to subscribe to the premium version of Amazon Music, called Amazon Music Unlimited, you'll get access to roughly 48 million more songs on your Garmin watch. Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 per month, but there is a 30-day trial, which you can try from here.

Keep in mind, if you only tend to go for quick jogs, the free tier should be plenty. Go here to learn more about how Amazon's music services.

Garmin said you can get Amazon Music from the Connect IQ store. It's currently only available to owners of the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, Garmin Forerunner 945, Garmin Fenix 5 Plus series, Garmin Vívoactive 3 Music, and Garmin MARQ.