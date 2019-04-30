Garmin has two new high-end Forerunner GPS smartwatches, one of which comes with a focus on music and not just exercise.

The company, which is known for making smartwatches best suited for serious athletes, workout warriors, and even newbies who want to train, has announced the new Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music. These new devices follow the Forerunner 235 that released in 2015.

They offer personalised insight for training and recovery by monitoring VO2 (the amount of oxygen you’re taking in) and offering adjustments based on the temperature, recovery time, and aerobic and anaerobic data. Users can pair their new Forerunner 245 series watches with a Running Dynamics Pod from Garmin, too, to see all six of their running dynamics right on the watch face.

After workouts, the watch will keep providing data on how oxygen is being absorbed with the Pulse Ox sensor4. The Forerunner 245 series watches are incredibly similar, even having the same 42mm display. They both have seven days of battery life and 24 hours in GPS mode.

However, there’s one big difference that you can probably guess just from the name: The Forerunner 245 Music allows users to store up to 500 songs on the device. Users can sync playlists from services like Spotify, if they have a premium account, or just transfer songs over from a computer. In GPS mode with music, the Forerunner 245 Music offers users a six hour battery life.

The two new watches are now available in the US. The Forerunner 245 costs $299 (£249 in the UK from Q2 2019) and comes in grey and merlot colours, while the Forerunner 245 Music costs $349 (£299 in the UK from Q2) and comes in black, white, or aqua colours.