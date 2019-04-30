Garmin has updated its line of Forerunner GPS watches, starting with the entry-level Forerunner 45 and Forerunner 45S.

Garmin's Forerunner smartwatches are known as some of the best smartwatches for runners. So, the new Forerunner 45 and Forerunner 45S are designed to help new runners who are training or just looking to exercise. The smartwatches have a dozen activity profiles to choose from; they're as effective if your preferred exercise is riding a bike or yoga, rather than running.

The new 45 series watches can monitor daily steps, distance traveled, calories burned, and more. They are even designed to be worn all day long, as they can measure how you’re sleeping. They also feature built-in GPS. On top of all that, the watches have stress monitoring and Body Battery energy monitoring, so users can track their health and wellness along with their workouts.

Users will also have access to Garmin Coach for free, complete with three different Garmin training plans designed by running coaches Jeff Galloway, Greg McMillan, and Amy Parkerson-Mitchell. So, if you're just getting off the sofa, you can get a bit of guidance from experts.

Other features include seven days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 13 hours in GPS mode. As for how they differ, the Forerunner 45 has a 42mm display, making it slightly larger than the 39mm display on the 45S, which appears to be targeting women based on its gendered purple colour scheme, though a white one available, too. The larger 45 can be bought in black or red.

The Forerunner 45 and 45S launch this May and have a starting price of $199 in the US (£169.99 in the UK).