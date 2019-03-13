Garmin has announced a new series of tough, stylish smartwatches that are designed to mark the company's 30th anniversary with flair and style.

The Garmin Marq "tool" watches are designed for the more adventurous out there, with titanium cases and sapphire crystal glass faces.

They are always-on and can be read in sunlight, with built-in GPS and other smartwatch tech, including music storage and Garmin Pay compatibility for contactless payments.

There are sensors for daily activity tracking, plus a wrist heart rate monitor alongside the company's proprietary pulse ox2 sensor.

Battery life for all watches is claimed to range from 12 days for smartwatch mode to 28 hours with GPS switched on.

There are five distinctive models in the range: the Marq Aviator, which includes aviation maps, Garmin cockpit integration and other in-flight specific features.

The Marq Driver is built for the car enthusiast, with features including a track timer. A Marq Captain watch has dedicated features for seafarers, including coastal charts. And a Marq Expedition watch comes with ClimbPro - software that provides real time information for current and upcoming climbs, such as gradient, distance and elevation gain.

Finally, the Garmin Marq Athlete includes a VO2 max and recovery time scale, plus advanced running dynamics.

The Marq series will all be available from Q2, priced between $1,500 (£1,135) and $2,500.