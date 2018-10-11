  1. Home
Garmin Instinct, for those who like a bit of rough and have £270 to hand

|
Garmin Garmin Instinct, for those who like a bit of rough and have £270 to hand
- Rugged and waterproof

- Available now in three colours

Garmin is really going for it with its smart and sports watches of late. The latest is the Garmin Instinct, a tough, rugged watch with built-in GPS, 3-axis compass, barometric altimeter and wrist-based heart rate sensor.

It comes with a range of different, pre-installed sports and monitoring apps, and can track steps taken, distance travelled and calories burned.

Hiking, running, biking, swimming, kayaking and skiing are among the activities supported by the watch.

It is also compatible with Garmin Connect, the company's online fitness community that offers different workouts and information gathered on your exploits. And it's available in Graphite, Tundra and Flame Red colours for £269.99.

GarminGarmin Instinct for those who like a bit of rough and have £270 spare image 2

The Garmin Instinct looks similar to a Casio G-Shock on the outside and is thermal, shock and water resistance (rated to 100 metres). The case is made from a tough fibre reinforced polymer. The display is scratch resistant and high contrast so can be read even in strong sunlight. The matching bands are made from silicon.

Garmin claims up to 14 days battery life, when in smartwatch mode. Turn on GPS and it should still last up to 16 hours. A proprietary UltraTrac battery saving mode lasts up to 40 hours.

