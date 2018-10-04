Key Takeaways With a Premium Spotify account and a compatible Garmin watch, you can sync music offline for workouts.

There are two methods to install Spotify, one via smartphone and the other almost exclusively on the watch.

Installing Spotify on your Garmin watch allows you to listen to music or podcasts without your phone.

Since Spotify was first made compatible with Garmin watches, the list of compatible devices has grown considerably. Now, many of its watches allow you to sync music or podcasts through Spotify directly to the watch, allowing you to listen without having your phone on you. Keeping music on your watch is especially ideal for gym workouts or any activity where it isn't convenient to keep your phone nearby.

Here's everything you need to know about installing Spotify on your Garmin watch and downloading and syncing playlists.

What you need

Premium Spotify account

A compatible Garmin watch (list below - correct as of April 2024)

Access to a Wi-Fi network

At least 50 percent battery on the watch, or somewhere to plug it in to charge

Your smartphone with the Garmin Connect app installed and logged into your Garmin account

There are a few different ways to install Spotify on your Garmin watch. The first is mostly done on the phone, while you can complete the second almost exclusively on your watch. However, not all Garmin's watches are compatible with the second option, while the first will work for every model.

How to add Spotify to your Garmin watch from your phone

Works on all models