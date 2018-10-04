How to add Spotify to your Garmin watch

Garmin recently announced that it was adding more music services to its watches for offline listening. Most recently, and by far most notably, you can now use Spotify.

While the list of models supporting Spotify is initially limited - to just the one watch (Fenix 5 Plus) - it will be rolling out to the Forerunner 645 Music and Vivoactive 3 Music in the near future.

Here's all you need to know on how to install Spotify on your Garmin watch, and how to download and sync playlists.

Premium Spotify account (not free)

A compatible Garmin watch (Fenix 5 Plus at time of writing)

Access to a Wi-Fi network

At least 50 per cent battery on the watch, or somewhere to plug it in to charge

Your smartphone with Garmin Connect app installed and logged into your Garmin account

The first stage in installation is finding the app in Garmin's own app store, called the Connect IQ Store. On iPhone, you'll find this in the "More" section of the Garmin Connect app on your phone. Select "More" and scroll down until you see "Connect IQ Store".

On Android, it's similar, except the "more" tab is in a different place. Tap the side-bar menu icon in the top left corner, and you should find the option to access the Connect IQ Store in the list that shows up.

Once you've launched the store, it loads a device-specific store front, so if you have the Fenix 5 Plus (or another compatible watch after wider rollout) you can search for Spotify in the search bar, and it'll show up as the first option.

When you've hit the download button, like any other downloaded app or watch face, it will install on your Garmin wearable after the next sync.

As soon as the sync has taken place, your watch should show you a notification saying that a new music provider has been added. Press select/ok (red button on Fenix 5 Plus), and you'll see a screen welcoming you to the music player. Now select a provider, and choose "Spotify".

Choose the option to activate/set it up and you'll get a notification on your phone, from the Garmin Connect app tell you to log-in and authorise the service to be used on your watch. Then you just log in to your Spotify Premium account, check the terms, agree and then authorise it for use on your Garmin watch.

After that, you'll be able to select playlists right on your watch, either the recommended ones or ones that you've created yourself.

Open the music function on your watch (on Fenix 5 Plus, press and hold the "down" button). Open the menu and select "Library", then "Add music & podcasts". Now choose from the options in the list. To add your own created or followed playlists, just select "Playlists" and you'll get a list of all the playlists you've either made for yourself or that you've followed.

It does seem to take a little while to load them, but once loaded you can scroll through and select the playlists you would like to download to your watch.

If you haven't already, it'll now ask you to connect to a Wi-Fi network so it can download/sync the tracks you've selected. As a side note - if your battery is below 50 per cent, you'll also need to plug your watch in to a power outlet to charge it while it's downloading.

Once all that is done, you'll now have all the playlists you want on your watch (storage allowing).

Now, to listen you just need to pair your watch with a pair of your favourite Bluetooth headphones, and away you go. You've got your favourite music, from the most popular streaming service, right on your wrist.