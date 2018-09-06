Garmin watches finally get full Deezer integration

After announcing that it was coming at the start of this year, Garmin has finally added Deezer support to several of its smartwatches.

If you take up or have an existing Deezer Premium subscription, you can even download songs to your watch for offline listening.

Up to 100 tracks can be stored on a watch. you can also sync your Deezer playlists, get a daily refresh of songs through Deezer Flow and choose a selection of workout playlists if you are going for a run, for example.

Deezer is now available on the following devices: Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, Vivoactive 3 Music, Fenix 5 Plus, Fenix 5S Plus, Fenix 5X Plus, D2 Delta, D2 Delta PX and D2 Delta S.

If you have any of those smartwatches, you need to download the Deezer app from the Connect IQ Store on your device.

You will also need to ensure you have Deezer on your connected smartphone, either for iOS or Android.

Deezer Premium gives streaming and offline access to more than 53 million tracks, albums and playlists. A Deezer Premium subscription costs £9.99 a month and works across all manner of other connected devices.

Students can get Deezer Premium for a discounted price of £4.99 a month.